Joshua Atencio News: In starting lineup Saturday

Atencio (back) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against Austin FC.

Atencio was questionable for this game but made a quick recovery from the issue. He'll now look to get significant playing time in his usual midfield role, leaving Connor Ronan and Calvin Harris on the bench. Atencio has yet to achieve a goal or assist this year but is averaging 2.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game.