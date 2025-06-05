Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Joshua King headshot

Joshua King News: Few minutes in debut season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2025

King had six shots (one on goal), 10 tackles and five chances created across 10 matches played (two starts) in the 2024/25 season.

King recorded no direct contributions as he took his first steps at the top competitive level. The youngster was used mainly as a right winger and sometimes in central midfield, with the bulk of his stats coming from tackles and fouls drawn. He'll likely continue to serve as a depth asset until he gains more experience and a spot in the lineup opens up.

Joshua King
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now