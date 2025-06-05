Joshua King News: Few minutes in debut season

King had six shots (one on goal), 10 tackles and five chances created across 10 matches played (two starts) in the 2024/25 season.

King recorded no direct contributions as he took his first steps at the top competitive level. The youngster was used mainly as a right winger and sometimes in central midfield, with the bulk of his stats coming from tackles and fouls drawn. He'll likely continue to serve as a depth asset until he gains more experience and a spot in the lineup opens up.