Josko Gvardiol headshot

Josko Gvardiol News: Mainstay in defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2025 at 10:28am

Gvardiol started in 36 of his 37 appearances while notching five goals on 40 shots to go along with 26 chances created, 44 interceptions, 58 tackles and 111 clearances in the Premier League.

Gvardiol completed his second season with City in yet another stalwart effort, only missing one appearance and two starts all season. He recorded another great two-way season, seeing plenty of work in the defense between his service at left-back and center-back while adding five goals on the attacking side of the ball. There seems to be no way the defender will drop any minutes moving into next season as he continues as a top defender in the league and world, likely to be a crucial piece of any silverware the club wins moving forward. However, his offensive presence could see a drop if he continues to see more time in the center of the defense.

Josko Gvardiol
Manchester City
