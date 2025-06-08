Jota Silva News: Regular fixture in historic season

Jota Silva started five games of the 31 Premier League matches that he featured in this season. He scored three goals and provided one assist from 23 shots and 14 chances created. He also took one corner throughout the season.

Jota Silva scored three goals and provided one assist in his first season for Nottingham Forest, having joined from Vitoria. He played a total of 840 minutes from five starts in 31 appearances. He started three games in a row in late November and early December, which was his longest run of starts during the season. His only assist of the season came against Brighton, and he scored in the return fixture, which famously ended 7-0. His two other goals came in away fixtures. He took two or more shots on six occasions and created two chances in one game, which was against Man City. He played as a second choice for Anthony Elanga, who had a brilliant season with six goals and 11 assists.