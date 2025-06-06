Jules Kounde Injury: Ends campaign sidelined

Kounde started in 29 of his 32 appearances while recording two goals on 18 shots and three assists on 32 chances created in La Liga.

Kounde was seeing another great season for Barcelona as he served in a starting role at right-back and missed only three starts all campaign. However, he would see his season end a month early, ending on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. He should be fit for the next season and should return to his role at right-back, especially after reaching a new career-high in goal contributions with Barcelona, bagging five.