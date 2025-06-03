Junior Firpo News: Continues as left-back

Firpo finished 2024/25 with four goals and 10 assists from 28 shots, 48 chances created and 66 crosses in 32 appearances (30 starts) this past season.

Firpo has been Leeds' starting left-back the last two seasons, but injuries have limited him to 52 league starts. It's also likely his assist numbers will take a hit since he doesn't have set pieces. He has 18 assists across the last two seasons and when last in the Premier League, he reached three assists across 33 starts and two seasons.