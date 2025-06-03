Kai Havertz News: Impressive before injury

Havertz scored nine times and added three assists in 23 appearances (21 starts) in the Premier League.

Havertz was a solid contributor, leading the line for large parts of the campaign before an injury essentially ended his season. He was able to get back on the bench for the final two matches, but that was more of a moral victory than anything else. Havertz may see his role dwindle next season, with Arsenal widely expected to sign a striker in the transfer window.