Kaick News: Will serve ban

Kaick generated one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Kaick picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will serve a suspension after the international break against Sporting Kansas City. He had started eight of the last nine games in a row in MLS play, collecting 11 clearances with 20 tackles in that span. Bernard Kamungo could return to the starting XI in his absence, having been an bench option versus the Union.