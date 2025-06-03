Kalani Kossa-Rienzi News: Clinical finish in loss

play, Kossa-Rienzi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Minnesota United.

Kossa-Rienzi slotted the ball home with his first touch from the center of the box in the second half Sunday of Seattle's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Minnesota. The goal was his second of the season and first since March. In addition to his attacking play, the right full-back led the team defensively with four tackles (three won), one interception and three clearances. Over Seattle's most recent five league fixtures, Kossa-Rienzi has started and played the full 90 minutes twice, appeared as a substitute once and been left on the bench twice.