Kalvin Phillips Injury: Heading back to Man City

Phillips is heading back to Manchester City after spending the season on loan with Ipswich Town, the club announced.

Phillips spent one season with Ipswich Town, making 21 appearances (16 starts) across all competitions, scoring one goal and contributing defensively to 40 tackles, 23 interceptions and 37 clearances. Phillips is currently dealing with an Achilles injury that sidelined him in the final stretch of the season. He is heading back to City with three years remaining on his contract, leaving some doubts on whether he will be in the squad next season, loaned again or asked to find another club.