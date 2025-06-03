Kamory Doumbia News: Disappointing season in overall

Doumbia made 44 appearances across all competitions for Brest in the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Doumbia's energy and ball-carrying abilities added dynamism to Brest's midfield this season, although his overall performances were disappointing compared to his first season in Brest that raised many hopes for this campaign. His contributions in both attack and defense showcased his all-around capabilities, although he was expected to contribute more. That said, he set new career highs in league play with 26 chances created, 48 crosses with 27 corners, and contributed defensively with 41 tackles, 28 interceptions, and 11 clearances. With his potential and set-piece abilities, he should be a key player for the Brestois next season.