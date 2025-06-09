Karl-Johan Johnsson News: Decent backup goalie

Johnsson featured in three Ligue 1 appearances for Strasbourg in 2024-25, making 16 saves while conceding six goals.

Johnsson started the season as the starting goalkeeper before seeing Djordje Petrovic become the undisputed starter in goal for the remainder of the season. Johnsson made 16 saves in three games, showing decent goalkeeping while conceding six goals, including four against Lyon in an epic scenario late August. That said, the veteran goalkeeper should remain a bench option next season since Strasbourg is reportedly looking for a new keeper to replace Petrovic at the end of his loan.