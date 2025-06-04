Kazeem Olaigbe News: Rising promises in Rennes

Olaigbe featured in 10 Ligue 1 matches for Rennes during the 2024-25 season, providing two assists.

Olaigbe has shown promising talent at Rennes during his first professional season, providing two assists in 10 appearances. The young attacking midfielder is highly rated by new coach Habib Beye, making him a potential candidate for rotation next season to show more of his abilities. His continued development will depend on how much trust he earns from the staff in competitive match situations, as his three starts came against Toulouse, Auxerre, and Angers, teams that finished relatively low in the standings.