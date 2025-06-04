Kenneth Schmidt News: Joins Fortuna Dusseldorf
Schmidt has joined Fortuna Dusseldorf from Freiburg on a permanent transfer, the club announced.
Schmidt made ten Bundesliga appearances and featured twice in the Europa League, including his professional debut against Juventus in March 2023. After a loan spell at Hannover 96 and 60 games for Freiburg's U23, the club confirmed the move as the best step for his development.
