Kenneth Schmidt

Kenneth Schmidt News: Joins Fortuna Dusseldorf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Schmidt has joined Fortuna Dusseldorf from Freiburg on a permanent transfer, the club announced.

Schmidt made ten Bundesliga appearances and featured twice in the Europa League, including his professional debut against Juventus in March 2023. After a loan spell at Hannover 96 and 60 games for Freiburg's U23, the club confirmed the move as the best step for his development.

