Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Heads back to Chelsea

Arrizabalaga is heading back to his parent club Chelsea after ending his loan spell with Bournemouth, the club announced.

Arrizabalaga returns to his parent club after playing a key role in Bournemouth achieving their best-ever defensive record in the Premier League, conceding only 46 goals. He joins back a squad already stacked with goalkeepers and reportedly interested in signing Mike Maignan, which casts serious doubt on the Spaniard's future. With one year remaining on his contract, both the club and the player may be open to a summer departure.