Kevin De Bruyne News: Exits Manchester City a Legend

De Bruyne started in 19 of his 28 appearances while scoring four goals on 57 shots and seven assists on 57 chances created to go along with 145 crosses in the Premier League.

De Bruyne saw his curtain call with Manchester City this season after a long career with the club spanning 10 seasons. He would finish his career with the team by helping them push for UCL placement after injuries hindered the start of his season, ending with 11 goal contributions this campaign. Although it was a down year for the Belgian midfielder in his terms, he still produced an outstanding final show for the fans and cemented his legacy as one of the all-time great Premier League midfielders and one of the best to ever wear the City blue. His tenure with the club ends with 106 goals and 169 assists in 413 appearances, earning six league titles, two FA Cups, and a UCL title while also adding a treble during the 2022/23 season.