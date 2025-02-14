Kevin Rosero News: Starts against America

Rosero (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup in Friday's visit to America.

Rosero has regained full fitness following a two-game absence, bouncing back to his usual role on the right flank. He had a decent start to the campaign before suffering the injury, as he racked up nine shots (three on target), 13 crosses (three accurate and one assist over the three matches in which he played more than 70 minutes. His return moves Arturo Palma back to a bench role against the Eagles.