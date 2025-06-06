Kevin Schade News: Scores 11 goals

Schade scored 11 goals and added two assists across 38 appearances (26 starts) in the Premier League.

Even though Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa were the best players for Brentford this season, it's impossible to ignore the contributions of Schade, who emerged as a reliable option upfront in a campaign where Thiago was severely limited by injuries. Schade figures to be a key player for Brentford again in 2025/26, and he could be tasked with having an even bigger role on offense in case either Mbeumo or Wissa leave the club during the upcoming transfer window.