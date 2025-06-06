Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Excels after move to France

Kvaratshelia started in 11 of his 15 appearances while scoring four goals on 34 shots and three assists on 25 chances created in Ligue 1.

Kvaratskhelia had a great season with PSG after making his move to the club midway through the campaign from Napoli. The attacker would transition his game perfectly to France, seeing seven goal contributions in 14 appearances compared to his eight in 17 appearances while in Serie A. However, his biggest contribution came in UCL play, notching five goal contributions on their way to the title. The chemistry he appears to be building with the rest of the attackers could be lethal heading into the new season, likely to easily break the 10-goal contribution mark next campaign.