Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Scores to become UCL champion

Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-0 victory against Inter Milan.

Kvaratskhelia finished off a treble-filled season with a UCL final win Saturday, scoring in the 73rd minute of the contest. This means the attacker ends the season with goals in consecutive games, as he saw a brace in their Ligue 1 season finale. He would be a crucial piece of their UCL campaign after joining midway through the campaign, bagging three goals and two assists in nine appearances (eight starts).