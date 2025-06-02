Fantasy Soccer
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia headshot

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Scores to become UCL champion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-0 victory against Inter Milan.

Kvaratskhelia finished off a treble-filled season with a UCL final win Saturday, scoring in the 73rd minute of the contest. This means the attacker ends the season with goals in consecutive games, as he saw a brace in their Ligue 1 season finale. He would be a crucial piece of their UCL campaign after joining midway through the campaign, bagging three goals and two assists in nine appearances (eight starts).

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
