Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Scores to become UCL champion
Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-0 victory against Inter Milan.
Kvaratskhelia finished off a treble-filled season with a UCL final win Saturday, scoring in the 73rd minute of the contest. This means the attacker ends the season with goals in consecutive games, as he saw a brace in their Ligue 1 season finale. He would be a crucial piece of their UCL campaign after joining midway through the campaign, bagging three goals and two assists in nine appearances (eight starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now