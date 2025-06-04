Kieran Tierney News: Bound for Celtic

Tierney signed a pre-contract with Celtic and will join the club this summer.

Tierney was a trooper in his final season with Arsenal, making 18 appearances across league and UCL, albeit in very limited minutes. He had some positive campaigns with the Gunners and was stout when healthy with Real Sociedad on a recent loan, but his upside never came to full fruition during his stay. He'll return to Celtic with the idea of returning to regular first-team minutes, especially in Champions League play.