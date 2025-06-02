Kieran Trippier News: Post-career years see decline

Trippier logged 25 appearances (14 starts) on 82 crosses (24 accurate), 62 corners and 22 chances created during Newcastle United's 2024-25 season. He also recorded 42 clearances, 21 tackles won and 12 interceptions.

Trippier's 2022-23 season includes 393 crosses (135 accurate), 216 corners and 110 chances created, all career bests. The defender's subsequent campaign consists of 10 assists, also a career-high across 28 appearances (26 starts). This season, Trippier nearly halved his starts, ensuring a down year ultimately defined by zero goal involvements from August to April's first half. At the very least, Trippier showed signs of life with three assists across his last four starts, so he may not be completely down and out next season.