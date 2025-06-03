Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall News: Finishes as bench option

Dewsbury-Hall finished the 2024/25 season making two starts in Premier League 13 appearances.

Dewsbury-Hall was a minimum option for Chelsea, with injuries haunting him all season. Just last season with Leicester City he made over 40 appearances in the Championship, therefore appearing just 13 times in the PL was a huge downgrade for the midfielder. Because the Blues are likely staying with both Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in the midfield, Dewsbury-Hall will remain limited ahead of the new season.