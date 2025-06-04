Kim Kee-Hee Injury: Slim chance to participate in CWC

Kee-Hee (calf) has a slim chance to participate in the Club World Cup, coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference, according to Radio 93.3 KJR.

Kee-Hee is recovering from a calf injury suffered in the clash against San Diego that forced him off in the first half and could recover in time for the Club World Cup. He has a slim chance to feature in the match squad for the first group stage game against Brazilian side Botafogo on June 16, according to his coach. This would be good news for the Sounders knowing that he started seven of his last eight appearances, even though he should see decreased playing time with the return of Jackson Ragen in the backline.