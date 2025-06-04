Konstantinos Mavropanos News: Loses startingjob

Mavropanos made 33 appearances (21 starts) in his second season with West Ham.

Mavropanos played a big role in his second season in West Ham, earning a starting role during the first half of the season before his role dwindled in the back half of the season. His role slowing down in the back half of the season is a concern for next season, though Mavropanos did start the final match of the campaign. With Jean-Clair Todibo's loan being made permanent Mavropanos could be a depth option next season.