Kristoffer Ajer headshot

Kristoffer Ajer News: Limited to 24 appearances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Ajer was limited to 24 appearances (17 starts) in the Premier League, racking up 47 clearances, 26 tackles and 12 interceptions.

Ajer experienced a drop-off in terms of playing time in the 2024/25 season, and while he remains a capable depth piece for the Bees, he wasn't a regular starter and could very well be considered the fourth option at center-back behind Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock and Sepp van den Berg.

