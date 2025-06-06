Kristoffer Ajer News: Limited to 24 appearances

Ajer was limited to 24 appearances (17 starts) in the Premier League, racking up 47 clearances, 26 tackles and 12 interceptions.

Ajer experienced a drop-off in terms of playing time in the 2024/25 season, and while he remains a capable depth piece for the Bees, he wasn't a regular starter and could very well be considered the fourth option at center-back behind Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock and Sepp van den Berg.