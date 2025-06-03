Kye Rowles Injury: Called up with Australia

Rowles has been called up by Australia for the World Cup Qualification Asia games against Japan and Saudi Arabia on June 5 and June 10, respectively.

Rowles has been an undisputed starter in the backline for D.C. United this season. Due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Chicago on Saturday but should return in time to face Salt Lake on June 14. Garrison Tubbs, if deemed fit enough, is expected to start in the back-three on Saturday.