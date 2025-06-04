Kyogo Furuhashi News: Challenging transition in France

Furuhashi made 6 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes in the 2024-25 season, without scoring or assisting.

Furuhashi faced difficulties adapting to Ligue 1, with limited playing time and no goal contributions after arriving in the winter transfer window, reflecting a challenging transition. His lack of impact raises questions about his fit within Rennes' tactical setup. A reassessment of his role and increased integration may be necessary to unlock his potential in the upcoming season, since he was a decent contributor at Celtic and he still has two years left on his contract with Rennes.