Lalas Abubakar News: Sent off Saturday

Abubakar was sent off in the first half of Saturday's match against Philadelphia due to a second yellow card.

Abubakar is going to face a suspension after he was issued two yellow cards in the first half of Saturday's contest. This will leave him out against Kansas City on June 14, returning to face San Jose on June 25. The club will hope they can recover Oscar Urhoghide (lower leg) for that contest to replace Abubakar, otherwise, they may be forced to play someone slightly out of position.