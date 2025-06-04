Lamare Bogarde News: Earns under 500 minutes

Bogarde started in five of his eight appearances in the Premier League.

Bogarde was a minimal piece to the squad this season as the defender only earned eight appearances, gaining under 500 minutes of play. He would see a bit of start time in the first month of the campaign after an injury to Matty Cash, not appearing again until January, and then not featuring again after early March. The defender didn't see much production when he was on the field and is still likely to be a minimal factor even if his role increases.