Lamine Yamal News: Amazes at age 17

Yamal started in 31 of his 35 appearances while recording nine goals on 144 shots and 13 assists on 64 chances created in La Liga.

Yamal continues to break on the scene as a top youth player in the top leagues in Europe, with the forward completing a season that sees him near the top of the Ballon d'Or rankings. He would shine with his ability to make goal contributions out of nothing, scoring 14 goals and 16 assists between UCL and league play. He just signed a major extension through 2031 and looks likely to be the next star of a Barcelona academy that never fails to produce, with the forward set to be a key part of the squad for years to come.