Lars Ritzka headshot

Lars Ritzka News: Depth across backline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Ritzka made 21 appearances (11 starts) in the Bundesliga, playing a variety of roles.

Ritzka was one of the main defensive depth options for St. Pauli, playing in a variety of roles. The defender start at left wing-back, center-back, and in midfield. He was at his best off the wing, but his ability to play so many roles should help him maintain his role as St. Pauli fight for survival once more.

Lars Ritzka
FC St. Pauli
