Leart Paqarada News: Tallies eight assists

Paqarada provided eight assists from left-back in 1,998 minutes in the 2. Bundesliga.

Paqarada was the second most prolific playmaker for Koln during their promotion campaign. The left-back was excellent on the flank in a back-three and really thrived with the ability to bomb forward down the flank. Max Finkgrafe is reportedly leaving the club, which means Paqarada will have little competition for the starting spot, barring new signings.