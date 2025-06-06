Leo Bonatini News: Released by San Luis

Bonatini will no longer play for San Luis in the Apertura 2025 season, the club announced Tuesday.

Bonatini had a fairly successful two and a half years with his first team in Mexico, as he retained a starting spot for most of that time while producing 20 goals plus six assists over 75 league contests. The forward has been a frequent injury victim though, which has recently prevented him from seeing full action. Regardless of Bonatini's future, this move could benefit youngster Diego Abitia who was already emerging as his replacement in San Luis.