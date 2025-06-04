Leon Bailey News: Falls out of favor to end campaign

Bailey started in 14 of his 24 appearances while notching one goal on 28 shots and two assists on 16 chances created in the Premier League.

Bailey saw a season of two halves this campaign, as he was holding a regular role and appeared for a decent amount of time each match, up until around April, then only seeing two appearances since then. This was a bit of a tough fallout for the attacker, who was seeing a huge drop off in production with his three goal contributions compared to 19 last season. This could be a tell for the future, although it also could have been due to the addition of Marco Asencio and Marcus Rashford, both attackers who fill roles Bailey plays in. That said, he will still have to compete with Morgan Rogers, Donyell Malen and Jacob Ramsey for a starting spot, plus eventually another player if the club gets active this offseason.