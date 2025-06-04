Lilian Brassier News: Rebirth in Brittany

Brassier appeared in 26 Ligue 1 matches for Marseille and Rennes during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Brassier's defensive performances were inconsistent, with occasional lapses in concentration leading to vulnerabilities at the back during the early stretch of the 2024-25 season with Marseille. His struggles contributed to an early exit from the club as the former Brest player returned to Brittany and joined Rennes for the second half of the campaign. In Rennes, he regained form by starting all 14 of his appearances and playing a solid role in the club's respectable end to the season. While he did not set new career highs, Brassier is expected to be a key figure for the red and blacks after signing a four-year deal following his loan from Marseille.