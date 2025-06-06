Lilian Rao-Lisoa News: Versatile contributor with SCO

Rao-Lisoa made 29 Ligue 1 appearances for Angers during the 2024-25 season, providing three assists and contributing to one clean sheet.

Rao-Lisoa's versatility allowed him to operate in multiple positions, offering tactical flexibility to the team both deep in the back line as right-back and higher up in midfield on the right flank later in the season. His contributions in both defense and attack were valuable assets, including 41 tackles, 15 interceptions, and 43 clearances. Rao-Lisoa also showed promising development going forward with 14 chances created, 77 crosses, and 22 corners, which led to three assists across the campaign. With one year left on his contract, he is expected to remain the regular starter on the right flank next season for the Angevins.