Maina scored three times and added 11 assists in 27 appearances (22 starts) last season.

Maina was a huge part of why Koln bounced straight back into the Bundesliga. He was an excellent creative option, making up for the lackluster form of Florian Kainz. It seems Maina could remain ahead of Kainz back in the top flight, where Maina's best return was three goals and seven assists.