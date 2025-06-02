Lionel Messi News: Vintage in Saturday's blowout win

Messi scored two goals and assisted twice from four shots and four chances created in Saturday's 5-1 victory against Columbus Crew.

Messi put on a masterclass Saturday, recording a season-high four goal contributions in the blowout win over Columbus. He assisted Tadeo Allende's opener in the 13th minute, then scored goals in the 15th and 24th minute. In the second half he recorded a secondary assist on Luis Suarez's goal, then assisted Fafa Picault's strike in the 89th minute which put a dagger in the Crew. He now has 15 goal contributions on the season, a whopping seven of which have come in his last two matches.