Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lionel Messi headshot

Lionel Messi News: Vintage in Saturday's blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Messi scored two goals and assisted twice from four shots and four chances created in Saturday's 5-1 victory against Columbus Crew.

Messi put on a masterclass Saturday, recording a season-high four goal contributions in the blowout win over Columbus. He assisted Tadeo Allende's opener in the 13th minute, then scored goals in the 15th and 24th minute. In the second half he recorded a secondary assist on Luis Suarez's goal, then assisted Fafa Picault's strike in the 89th minute which put a dagger in the Crew. He now has 15 goal contributions on the season, a whopping seven of which have come in his last two matches.

Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now