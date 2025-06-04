Lorenz Assignon News: Breakout season in Rennes

Assignon featured in 32 Ligue 1 matches for Rennes during the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

Assignon had a breakout season for the Bretons, setting new career highs in every statistical category both defensively and offensively, with the most notable being his seven goal contributions, 29 chances created, 70 crosses, 49 tackles and 58 clearances. He was one of the only bright spots in what was an overall difficult season for Rennes, which has led to interest from several big clubs this summer. Reports suggest he could be very close to signing with Stuttgart to discover a new league after spending time on loan at Burnley in 2023.