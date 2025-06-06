Lorenz Assignon News: Joins Stuttgart until 2029

Assignon has signed a contract until 2029 with Stuttgart, joining from Rennes on a permanent move, his new club announced. "With his footballing skills and dynamism Lorenz fits our playing philosophy very well. He has demonstrated his qualities in Ligue 1 and the Premier League over the past few years and gained valuable experience. Lorenz has already reached a very high level in his game and at the same time we are convinced that he will take further steps in his development with us. We look forward to our time together and warmly welcome Lorenz to VfB," Stuttgart sporting director Christian Gentner said.

Assignon has made 98 competitive appearances for Rennes since debuting in Ligue 1 in September 2021. He also spent loan spells at Bastia and Burnley where he gained further experience and produced a combined two goals and four assists. During the 2024-25 season he was a regular starter for Rennes scoring three goals and providing four assists in 32 Ligue 1 matches. He will bring solid competition on the right flank to Josha Vagnoman.