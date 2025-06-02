Luca Koleosho News: Loses role in second half

Koleosho started 20 of 28 matches, resulting in two goals from 29 shots and 29 chances created.

Koleosho had some sparks in the Premier League and that led to a starting role the first few months of the EFL campaign. However, he wasn't scoring goals and that eventually led to just two starts from March on despite being healthy. The addition of Marcus Edwards likely means more bench appearances than starts in the new season for Koleosho.