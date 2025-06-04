Luca Philipp News: Signs contract extension until 2026
Philipp has extended his contract until 2026 with Hoffenheim, the club announced.
Philipp made his professional debut for Hoffenheim during the 2024-25 season, appearing in six Bundesliga matches, one DFB-Pokal game and one Europa League match. He stepped in as a reliable replacement for injured starter Oliver Baumann and impressed with strong performances across all three competitions. Philipp has been training with the first team since 2019 and has become a consistent member of the senior squad since 2020. He also has experience with Germany's U21 team, earning four caps, and played 54 matches for Hoffenheim's U23 side in the Regionalliga.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now