Luca Philipp News: Signs contract extension until 2026

Philipp has extended his contract until 2026 with Hoffenheim, the club announced.

Philipp made his professional debut for Hoffenheim during the 2024-25 season, appearing in six Bundesliga matches, one DFB-Pokal game and one Europa League match. He stepped in as a reliable replacement for injured starter Oliver Baumann and impressed with strong performances across all three competitions. Philipp has been training with the first team since 2019 and has become a consistent member of the senior squad since 2020. He also has experience with Germany's U21 team, earning four caps, and played 54 matches for Hoffenheim's U23 side in the Regionalliga.