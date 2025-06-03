Luca Waldschmidt News: Impressive in promotion campaign

Waldschmidt scored eight goals and added three assists as Koln were promoted back to the Bundesliga.

Waldschmidt totaled 11 goal contributions, though that's somewhat buoyed by his role on penalties. Still he should maintain that role on penalties moving forward. Waldschmidt hasn't been a consistent goalscorer in the top flight since his days with Freiburg, and could be rotated with Damion Downs, who was the top scorer for Koln last season.