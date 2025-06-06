Lucas Bergvall Injury: Ankle improving daily

Bergvall (ankle) has been training on his own for two weeks as part of his rehabilitation and is getting better, he told Spurs Inside. "I'm getting better every day. I'm still here training, rehabbing and I've done that for about two weeks now. I'm going on holiday soon, but I just want to make sure everything is right."

Bergvall had a frustrating end to the season after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in late April. He has been recovering and rehabbing since then, training on his own for the last two weeks before his holidays to make sure he is in a good position to be back fully fit for the pre-season with the Spurs. The young midfielder had a brilliant breakout season with Tottenham, playing in 41 games, providing three assists to go with 21 chances created, while being imperial in the defensive area with 63 tackles and 37 interceptions.