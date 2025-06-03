Lucas Digne News: Sees regular service on left flank

Digne started in 28 of his 32 appearances while notching four assists on 36 chances created in the Premier League.

Digne was back for a fourth season with Aston Villa and maintained the starting role he has imposed on the squad, notching a regular role at left-back. He would show a bit of his two-way abilities with his four assists, a new season-high for the defender since the 2021 campaign, also adding 140 crosses. He remains with one more year on his contract and seems to be set for another year with decent minutes, although Ian Maatsen was seeing more time at the end of the campaign and could push for more time next season.