Lucas Paqueta News: Down year

Paqueta scored four times in 33 appearances (27 starts) in the Premier League.

Paqueta netted four goals, a massive downturn after producing 10 goal contributions last time out. The attacking midfielder was disappointing throughout the season and failed to really get anything done. It was an awful campaign also marred by off-the-pitch issues. Paqueta's future is uncertain but if he remains at West Ham he should be a consistent starter with some upside.