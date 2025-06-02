Lucas Perri News: Decent first complete season

Perri played 44 matches for Lyon across all competitions in the 2024-25 season, serving as the team's primary goalkeeper. He made 150 saves and secured 13 clean sheets.

Perri's role as the starting goalkeeper showcased his shot-stopping abilities and command of the penalty area. His performances were crucial in securing points throughout the season. He replaced Anthony Lopes well after the latter left the club following a conflict with the board. Perri had a decent campaign and made impressive saves, averaging 3.51 saves per game in Ligue 1 while recording 10 clean sheets. He will remain the starting goalkeeper between the posts next season.