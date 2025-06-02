Lucas Pires News: Finds role with Burnley

Pires started 32 matches this past EFL season, totaling two assists, 19 shots and 109 crosses with 14 clean sheets.

Despite losing his role in the middle of the campaign, Pires opened the season and closed the season as Burnley's starting left-back. Despite having a split role on sets, he managed just two assists and 109 crosses. Having played in La Liga two seasons ago, his hope will be to remain starter for the new season in the Premier League.