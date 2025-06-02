Lucas Sanabria News: Scored opener in win

Sanabria scored a goal off two shots (one on target) during Saturday's 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Sanabria made his fifth consecutive start in the middle of the park and, if he wasn't a factor on the defensive end as usual, he more than made up for that offensively as he opened the scoring for Galaxy with an easy slot-in in the 17th minute. This was Sanabria's first goal since his move to Los Angeles and the midfielder will hope he can finally start showcasing his two-way upside to help his team leaving the bottom of the table.